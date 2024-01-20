Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,176 Shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Securian Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,176 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Macy’s by 1,054.0% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 10,846,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,092,000 after purchasing an additional 9,906,912 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Macy’s by 171.1% in the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 5,582,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,603,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523,368 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Macy’s by 196.2% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 3,453,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,309,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287,287 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Macy’s by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,106,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155,936 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Macy’s by 126.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,796,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,489,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118,174 shares during the period. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Macy’s Trading Down 1.7 %

Macy’s stock opened at $17.63 on Friday. Macy’s, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.54 and a 52 week high of $25.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.17, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.74.

Macy’s Announces Dividend

Macy’s ( NYSE:M Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Macy’s had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 2.92%. The company had revenue of $4.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Macy’s, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.1654 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Macy’s from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Macy’s in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Gordon Haskett downgraded Macy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Macy’s in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Macy’s from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Macy’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.09.

Insider Transactions at Macy’s

In related news, CFO Adrian V. Mitchell sold 57,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.63, for a total value of $837,040.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,386 shares in the company, valued at $1,146,787.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

About Macy’s

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications in the United States. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands.

Featured Articles

