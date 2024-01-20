Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 130 Shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Securian Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Free Report) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,764 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Amedisys by 88.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 323 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 95.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Amedisys in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amedisys currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.22.

Shares of NASDAQ AMED opened at $94.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $94.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.09. Amedisys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.36 and a fifty-two week high of $106.01. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,354.05, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.89.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The health services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.10). Amedisys had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 0.12%. The business had revenue of $556.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amedisys, Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; nursing services, rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

