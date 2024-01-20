Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,442 Shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report) by 11.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,442 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OGN. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Organon & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 36.8% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Organon & Co. by 41.3% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Organon & Co. alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

OGN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Organon & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Organon & Co. from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Organon & Co. from $32.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Organon & Co. from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Organon & Co. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.33.

Organon & Co. Price Performance

NYSE:OGN opened at $15.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.04. Organon & Co. has a 1 year low of $10.84 and a 1 year high of $32.07.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Organon & Co. had a negative return on equity of 147.13% and a net margin of 9.51%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Organon & Co. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Organon & Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. Organon & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 48.91%.

About Organon & Co.

(Free Report)

Organon & Co develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies and medical devices within women's health in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive; Nuvaring, a monthly vaginal contraceptive ring; Cerazette, a daily pill used to prevent pregnancy; Marvelon, progestin and estrogen used as daily pills to prevent pregnancy; Follistim AQ, used to promote the development of multiple ovarian follicles in assisted reproduction technology procedures; Elonva, an ovarian follicle stimulant; Ganirelix Acetate Injection, an injectable antagonist; and Jada, for abnormal postpartum uterine bleeding or hemorrhage.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Organon & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organon & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.