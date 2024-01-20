Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,442 Shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report) by 11.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,442 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OGN. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Organon & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 36.8% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Organon & Co. by 41.3% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.08% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
OGN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Organon & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Organon & Co. from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Organon & Co. from $32.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Organon & Co. from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Organon & Co. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.33.
Organon & Co. Price Performance
NYSE:OGN opened at $15.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.04. Organon & Co. has a 1 year low of $10.84 and a 1 year high of $32.07.
Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Organon & Co. had a negative return on equity of 147.13% and a net margin of 9.51%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Organon & Co. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.
Organon & Co. Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. Organon & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 48.91%.
About Organon & Co.
Organon & Co develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies and medical devices within women's health in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive; Nuvaring, a monthly vaginal contraceptive ring; Cerazette, a daily pill used to prevent pregnancy; Marvelon, progestin and estrogen used as daily pills to prevent pregnancy; Follistim AQ, used to promote the development of multiple ovarian follicles in assisted reproduction technology procedures; Elonva, an ovarian follicle stimulant; Ganirelix Acetate Injection, an injectable antagonist; and Jada, for abnormal postpartum uterine bleeding or hemorrhage.
