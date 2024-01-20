Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 255 Shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Securian Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Free Report) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 255 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in EPR Properties were worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in EPR Properties in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in EPR Properties in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in EPR Properties in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in EPR Properties in the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in EPR Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPR opened at $45.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 23.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 8.55 and a quick ratio of 8.55. EPR Properties has a 1-year low of $33.92 and a 1-year high of $49.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.67.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. EPR Properties’s payout ratio is 170.98%.

In other EPR Properties news, CAO Tonya L. Mater sold 1,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $72,750.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,223 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,999,315.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lisa G. Trimberger sold 5,933 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.39, for a total transaction of $275,231.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,933 shares of company stock valued at $469,682. 1.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EPR. KeyCorp upped their price target on EPR Properties from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Truist Financial upped their price target on EPR Properties from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised EPR Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 18th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on EPR Properties from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.55.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

