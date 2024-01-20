Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 504 Shares of Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT)

Securian Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 504 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Adient were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Adient by 5.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,047,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,466,000 after acquiring an additional 583,297 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Adient by 29.1% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,562,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,420,000 after buying an additional 2,607,625 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Adient by 8.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,798,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,886,000 after buying an additional 364,508 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Adient by 2.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,227,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,218,000 after buying an additional 63,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Adient by 33.6% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,781,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,585,000 after buying an additional 699,747 shares in the last quarter. 91.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ADNT. StockNews.com downgraded Adient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Adient from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. TheStreet downgraded Adient from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Adient from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Adient from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.43.

ADNT opened at $33.12 on Friday. Adient plc has a 12-month low of $30.10 and a 12-month high of $47.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.90 and a 200-day moving average of $36.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. Adient had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 8.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Adient plc will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Peter Carlin sold 3,553 shares of Adient stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total transaction of $119,309.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $952,060.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Adient plc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's automotive seating solutions include complete seating systems, frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers.

