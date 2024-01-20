Securian Asset Management Inc. Trims Position in FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS)

Securian Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in FirstCash were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in FirstCash by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in FirstCash by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in FirstCash by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 13,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in FirstCash by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in FirstCash by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 76,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,677,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. 77.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FCFS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FirstCash in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Cowen began coverage on FirstCash in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company.

In other news, Director Douglas Richard Rippel sold 19,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total transaction of $2,034,127.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,297,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $644,322,086.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Douglas Richard Rippel sold 19,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total transaction of $2,034,127.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,297,743 shares in the company, valued at $644,322,086.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Howard F. Hambleton sold 3,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.08, for a total value of $400,323.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,121,715.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 163,934 shares of company stock valued at $17,567,743. 18.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ FCFS opened at $112.87 on Friday. FirstCash Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.10 and a 1-year high of $116.83. The company has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.62 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 2.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $110.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.16.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.16. FirstCash had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 7.54%. The business had revenue of $786.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $812.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that FirstCash Holdings, Inc. will post 5.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.06%.

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

