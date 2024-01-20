Short Interest in Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT) Drops By 6.7%

Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,930,000 shares, a decrease of 6.7% from the December 15th total of 3,140,000 shares. Approximately 7.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 229,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12.8 days.

Artivion Stock Performance

Shares of Artivion stock opened at $18.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $747.84 million, a PE ratio of -30.40 and a beta of 1.59. Artivion has a 12 month low of $11.44 and a 12 month high of $19.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.86, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.11.

Artivion (NYSE:AORT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Artivion had a positive return on equity of 2.88% and a negative net margin of 7.23%. The firm had revenue of $87.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.65 million. On average, research analysts predict that Artivion will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Artivion

Institutional Trading of Artivion

In other Artivion news, SVP Jean F. Holloway sold 21,229 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $382,122.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 133,520 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,403,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amy Horton sold 2,101 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.34, for a total value of $36,431.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 105,599 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,831,086.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,289 shares of company stock valued at $936,212 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company's stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Artivion by 0.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,084,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,787,000 after purchasing an additional 42,721 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Artivion by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,747,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,025,000 after acquiring an additional 38,684 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Artivion by 2.5% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,729,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,760,000 after buying an additional 67,115 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Artivion in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,987,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Artivion by 7.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,461,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,121,000 after buying an additional 98,134 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Artivion in a research report on Thursday, December 7th.

About Artivion

Artivion, Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. The company offers BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, neurologic, and pulmonary procedures; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and E-vita Open Plus and E-vita Open Neo.

