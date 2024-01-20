Short Interest in Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLN) Decreases By 6.6%

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 48,000 shares, a decline of 6.6% from the December 15th total of 51,400 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 68,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush lowered Freeline Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. HC Wainwright cut shares of Freeline Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $6.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 28th.

Get Freeline Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on FRLN

Freeline Therapeutics Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ FRLN opened at $6.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.85. Freeline Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.11 and a 52-week high of $10.20. The company has a market cap of $27.78 million, a PE ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 0.65.

Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Freeline Therapeutics will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freeline Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Freeline Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Freeline Therapeutics by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Freeline Therapeutics by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 230,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 34,210 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Freeline Therapeutics by 62.8% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 20,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 7,848 shares in the last quarter. 46.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Freeline Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative adeno-associated virus (AAV) vector-mediated gene therapies. It develops FLT180a for the treatment of hemophilia B.; FLT201 for the treatment of Type 1 Gaucher disease; and FLT190 for the treatment of Fabry disease.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Freeline Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeline Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.