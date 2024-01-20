Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $75.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 307.39% from the stock’s previous close.
Silence Therapeutics Trading Down 3.3 %
Shares of SLN stock opened at $18.41 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.04 and a 200 day moving average of $10.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.86 and a quick ratio of 4.86. Silence Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $4.55 and a 1-year high of $19.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $551.01 million, a PE ratio of -12.70 and a beta of 1.42.
Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $3.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 million. Silence Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 151.43% and a negative return on equity of 236.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Silence Therapeutics will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.
Silence Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel ribonucleic acid (RNA) therapeutics in hematology, cardiovascular, and other rare and metabolic indications. The company's mRNAi GOLD GalNAc Oligonucleotide Discovery platform that is used to target specific disease-associated genes in the liver.
