Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $75.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 307.39% from the stock’s previous close.

Silence Therapeutics Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of SLN stock opened at $18.41 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.04 and a 200 day moving average of $10.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.86 and a quick ratio of 4.86. Silence Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $4.55 and a 1-year high of $19.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $551.01 million, a PE ratio of -12.70 and a beta of 1.42.

Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $3.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 million. Silence Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 151.43% and a negative return on equity of 236.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Silence Therapeutics will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SLN. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Silence Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $110,000. Lynx1 Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Silence Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $2,315,000. Woodline Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Silence Therapeutics by 66.6% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 239,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 95,676 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. raised its position in shares of Silence Therapeutics by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 293,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 4,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Silence Therapeutics by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 47,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.27% of the company’s stock.

Silence Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel ribonucleic acid (RNA) therapeutics in hematology, cardiovascular, and other rare and metabolic indications. The company's mRNAi GOLD GalNAc Oligonucleotide Discovery platform that is used to target specific disease-associated genes in the liver.

