Sinclair, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Sinclair, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.54.

Several equities analysts have commented on SBGI shares. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Sinclair from $10.40 to $15.70 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sinclair in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Sinclair from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd.

In other news, SVP David B. Gibber sold 20,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.33, for a total value of $274,691.31. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,980.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 39.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SBGI. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sinclair by 1,068.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,082,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903,947 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Sinclair by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,444,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,608,000 after purchasing an additional 539,312 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Sinclair by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,796,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,834,000 after buying an additional 489,924 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Sinclair by 359.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 618,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,332,000 after buying an additional 484,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Sinclair by 8.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,832,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,767,000 after buying an additional 301,510 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBGI stock opened at $15.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $977.42 million, a P/E ratio of 11.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.49. Sinclair has a 1 year low of $9.39 and a 1 year high of $22.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.10.

Sinclair (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.19. Sinclair had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 23.88%. The company had revenue of $767.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $753.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sinclair will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio is 76.34%.

Sinclair, Inc, a media company, focuses on providing content on local television stations and digital platforms. The company distributes its content through broadcast platforms and third-party platforms that consist of programming provided by third-party networks and syndicators, local news, other original programming, and college sports.

