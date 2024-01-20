SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) Shares Up 3.5% After Dividend Announcement

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Get Free Report) traded up 3.5% during trading on Friday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $44.20 and last traded at $43.94. 539,228 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 1,321,486 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.45.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is -39.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on SLG. TheStreet upgraded SL Green Realty from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of SL Green Realty in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on SL Green Realty from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.62.

SL Green Realty Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of -5.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.34.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($1.66). The firm had revenue of $173.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.96 million. SL Green Realty had a negative net margin of 56.15% and a negative return on equity of 10.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at SL Green Realty

In other news, President Andrew W. Mathias sold 176,960 shares of SL Green Realty stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total transaction of $5,676,876.80. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 6,049 shares in the company, valued at $194,051.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of SL Green Realty

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 2,563.6% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,999,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,573,000 after buying an additional 1,924,221 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in SL Green Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,666,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in SL Green Realty by 9.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,246,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $264,508,000 after buying an additional 988,677 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in SL Green Realty during the 4th quarter valued at $24,417,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 111.3% in the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,139,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,809,000 after acquiring an additional 600,284 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

About SL Green Realty

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

Featured Stories

