Smith & Nephew plc (LON:SN) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Smith & Nephew plc (LON:SN – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,361.60 ($17.33).

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SN shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,600 ($20.36) to GBX 1,500 ($19.09) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,248 ($15.88) target price on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 1,150 ($14.63) price target on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($19.09) price objective on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Thursday, November 30th.

In related news, insider Deepak Nath sold 1,225 shares of Smith & Nephew stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 988 ($12.57), for a total transaction of £12,103 ($15,400.18). In related news, insider Deepak Nath sold 1,225 shares of Smith & Nephew stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 988 ($12.57), for a total transaction of £12,103 ($15,400.18). Also, insider Jeremy (Jez) Maiden acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,008 ($12.83) per share, with a total value of £10,080 ($12,826.06). 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SN opened at GBX 1,099 ($13.98) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £9.61 billion, a PE ratio of 5,495.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,049.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,056.30. Smith & Nephew has a twelve month low of GBX 887 ($11.29) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,316.75 ($16.75). The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.09.

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices and services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, Sports Medicine & ENT, and Advanced Wound Management. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for revision procedures; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

