SoFi Technologies, Inc. Expected to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.10 Per Share (NASDAQ:SOFI)

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) – Research analysts at Wedbush decreased their FY2024 earnings estimates for SoFi Technologies in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 16th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.12. Wedbush currently has a “Underperform” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for SoFi Technologies’ current full-year earnings is ($0.14) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for SoFi Technologies’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of SoFi Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 24th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SoFi Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.68.

SoFi Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ:SOFI opened at $7.49 on Thursday. SoFi Technologies has a one year low of $4.45 and a one year high of $11.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.64 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.36.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 20.31% and a negative return on equity of 2.92%. The company had revenue of $564.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Chad M. Borton sold 152,041 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.99, for a total value of $1,214,807.59. Following the sale, the insider now owns 157,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,261,277.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other SoFi Technologies news, CFO Christopher Lapointe bought 14,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.69 per share, for a total transaction of $100,015.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 827,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,533,084.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Chad M. Borton sold 152,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.99, for a total transaction of $1,214,807.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 157,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,261,277.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 81,450 shares of company stock valued at $544,586 and have sold 344,146 shares valued at $2,794,764. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SoFi Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SOFI. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SoFi Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $156,000. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 143.1% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,970,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160,125 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC boosted its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 29,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares during the last quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in SoFi Technologies by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 551,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,486,000 after acquiring an additional 19,457 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.13% of the company’s stock.

About SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money. It also offers personal loans, student loans, home loans, and related services.

