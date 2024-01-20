SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) Shares Sold by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP lessened its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Free Report) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 467 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the second quarter valued at $111,736,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 52.3% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,370,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,182,000 after buying an additional 470,256 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $19,000,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 45.1% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 914,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,517,000 after buying an additional 284,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the third quarter valued at $11,941,000.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Stock Performance

MDYG stock opened at $75.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.09. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 1 year low of $64.17 and a 1 year high of $76.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.49.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

