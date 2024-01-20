Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$50.19.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TOY shares. CIBC reduced their price objective on Spin Master from C$50.00 to C$47.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$51.00 to C$50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Cormark raised their price objective on Spin Master from C$54.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Spin Master from C$54.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Spin Master from C$55.00 to C$52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd.

TOY stock opened at C$33.31 on Friday. Spin Master has a 52 week low of C$31.51 and a 52 week high of C$39.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$33.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$34.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48. The company has a market cap of C$1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.84.

Spin Master (TSE:TOY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported C$1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.32 by C$0.48. Spin Master had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The business had revenue of C$952.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$970.92 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Spin Master will post 3.1652422 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Spin Master’s payout ratio is 11.37%.

In other Spin Master news, Senior Officer Fredrik Lennart Loving sold 5,619 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$33.47, for a total transaction of C$188,067.93. In other news, Senior Officer Jeremy Don Tucker sold 8,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$33.73, for a total transaction of C$296,452.97. Also, Senior Officer Fredrik Lennart Loving sold 5,619 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$33.47, for a total transaction of C$188,067.93. Insiders have sold 19,237 shares of company stock worth $648,456 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, engages in the creation, design, manufacture, licensing, and marketing of various toys, entertainment, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Toys, Entertainment, and Digital Games.

