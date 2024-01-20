SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $205.00 target price on the software maker’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.85% from the company’s previous close.

SPSC has been the subject of several other research reports. DA Davidson began coverage on SPS Commerce in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SPS Commerce in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded SPS Commerce from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $175.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SPS Commerce presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.17.

Shares of SPSC opened at $184.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.08 and a beta of 0.82. SPS Commerce has a 52-week low of $131.13 and a 52-week high of $198.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $182.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.64.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The software maker reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $135.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.20 million. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 12.20%. On average, equities analysts expect that SPS Commerce will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.97, for a total value of $81,985.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,850,946.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.97, for a total transaction of $81,985.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,850,946.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 11,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.69, for a total value of $1,857,354.39. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 147,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,511,797.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,262 shares of company stock valued at $9,013,340. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPS Commerce in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPS Commerce in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $460,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in SPS Commerce by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,883 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in SPS Commerce in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in SPS Commerce by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 109,125 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $21,153,000 after buying an additional 5,456 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

