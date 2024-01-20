Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) PT Lowered to $95.00

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Wedbush from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the coffee company’s stock. Wedbush’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 1.21% from the stock’s current price. Wedbush also issued estimates for Starbucks’ Q1 2024 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.18 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.13 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.36 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.82 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 5th. HSBC assumed coverage on Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Starbucks in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price target for the company. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.83.

Get Starbucks alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on SBUX

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of SBUX opened at $93.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $97.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.30. Starbucks has a 1 year low of $89.21 and a 1 year high of $115.48.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The coffee company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.47% and a negative return on equity of 48.79%. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. Starbucks’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total transaction of $26,112.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,532 shares in the company, valued at $4,964,717.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total value of $26,112.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,964,717.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.66, for a total value of $53,252.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,027 shares in the company, valued at $7,927,352.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,504 shares of company stock worth $784,120 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AMI Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in Starbucks by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 355,200 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $34,103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155 shares during the period. Kercheville Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Kercheville Advisors LLC now owns 44,142 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $4,238,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 3,532 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd raised its position in Starbucks by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 11,032 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors bought a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Institutional investors own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.