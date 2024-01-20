State of Michigan Retirement System Cuts Holdings in International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC)

State of Michigan Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,712 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in International Bancshares were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in International Bancshares by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 63,070 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,662,000 after purchasing an additional 18,235 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in International Bancshares by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 181,576 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,664,000 after purchasing an additional 7,989 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in International Bancshares by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,508 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in International Bancshares by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 31,506 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in International Bancshares by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 28,422 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. 63.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other International Bancshares news, Director Antonio R. Sanchez, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total transaction of $1,226,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,839,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,248,519.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Antonio R. Sanchez, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total transaction of $1,226,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,839,554 shares in the company, valued at $90,248,519.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Antonio R. Sanchez, Jr. sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.79, for a total value of $2,015,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,367,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,238,903.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,675,150. Corporate insiders own 14.45% of the company’s stock.

International Bancshares Stock Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

International Bancshares stock opened at $52.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.71. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 0.94. International Bancshares Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.10 and a fifty-two week high of $54.72.

Separately, StockNews.com raised International Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th.

International Bancshares Profile

International Bancshares Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services in Texas and the State of Oklahoma. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans.

