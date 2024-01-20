State of Michigan Retirement System Cuts Stake in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

State of Michigan Retirement System decreased its holdings in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Free Report) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in EPR Properties were worth $747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in EPR Properties by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in EPR Properties by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in EPR Properties by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 1,523 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in EPR Properties by 987.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 98,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,547,000 after buying an additional 89,890 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in EPR Properties by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 48,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,646,000 after buying an additional 12,111 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Lisa G. Trimberger sold 5,933 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.39, for a total value of $275,231.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Lisa G. Trimberger sold 5,933 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.39, for a total transaction of $275,231.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter C. Brown sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.68, for a total transaction of $121,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,094 shares in the company, valued at $880,815.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,933 shares of company stock worth $469,682 in the last three months. 1.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on EPR. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EPR Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.55.

EPR Properties Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of EPR Properties stock opened at $45.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 8.55 and a quick ratio of 8.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.72 and a 200 day moving average of $44.67. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34, a PEG ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 1.69. EPR Properties has a 1 year low of $33.92 and a 1 year high of $49.10.

EPR Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.33%. EPR Properties’s payout ratio is 170.98%.

EPR Properties Company Profile

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

Further Reading

