State of Michigan Retirement System Decreases Holdings in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

State of Michigan Retirement System lowered its position in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Brighthouse Financial were worth $767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHF. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 71.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 851 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Brighthouse Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Brighthouse Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $151,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 111.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 2,151 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price (down previously from $54.00) on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a report on Friday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Brighthouse Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.29.

Brighthouse Financial Stock Performance

Shares of BHF opened at $51.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.92. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.24 and a 12-month high of $60.54.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $4.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a positive return on equity of 20.78% and a negative net margin of 35.83%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 14.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

