State of Michigan Retirement System Has $617,000 Position in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)

State of Michigan Retirement System lowered its position in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,078 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Associated Banc were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Associated Banc by 2.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,085 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Associated Banc by 1.1% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 46,341 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Associated Banc by 5.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,458 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Associated Banc by 1.1% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 50,789 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Associated Banc by 3.3% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 18,287 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Associated Banc in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Associated Banc in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Associated Banc from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Associated Banc from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Associated Banc from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Associated Banc has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.56.

ASB opened at $21.37 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.94 and its 200-day moving average is $18.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Associated Banc-Corp has a 1-year low of $14.47 and a 1-year high of $24.21. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.72, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.02.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.53. Associated Banc had a net margin of 18.25% and a return on equity of 9.73%. The business had revenue of $575.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.83 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Associated Banc-Corp will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This is an increase from Associated Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.92%.

In other Associated Banc news, EVP John A. Utz sold 14,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.49, for a total transaction of $287,574.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 90,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,757,647.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Associated Banc news, EVP David L. Stein sold 19,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $348,822.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 78,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,409,148. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John A. Utz sold 14,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.49, for a total transaction of $287,574.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 90,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,757,647.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,972 shares of company stock worth $915,203. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

