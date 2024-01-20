State of Michigan Retirement System Has $621,000 Stake in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

State of Michigan Retirement System decreased its position in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Free Report) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,374 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Columbia Sportswear were worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COLM. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 404.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 343 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 176.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 312 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 141.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 570 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. UBS Group lowered shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $76.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.71.

Columbia Sportswear stock opened at $78.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.55. Columbia Sportswear has a 1-year low of $66.01 and a 1-year high of $98.32.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The textile maker reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $985.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $994.07 million. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 16.23%. Columbia Sportswear’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment for mountaineering, climbing, skiing and snowboarding, trail, and camp enthusiasts.

