State of Michigan Retirement System Has $721,000 Stake in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

State of Michigan Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Free Report) by 7.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IPGP. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in IPG Photonics by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,849,934 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $422,568,000 after buying an additional 24,859 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in IPG Photonics by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,559,937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $280,980,000 after buying an additional 37,842 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in IPG Photonics by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,701,795 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $186,788,000 after buying an additional 270,190 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in IPG Photonics by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 799,639 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $98,600,000 after buying an additional 9,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in IPG Photonics by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 687,546 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,465,000 after buying an additional 8,539 shares during the last quarter. 59.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IPG Photonics alerts:

Insider Transactions at IPG Photonics

In other news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 8,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.48, for a total transaction of $820,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,229,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $719,200,508.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 8,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.48, for a total transaction of $820,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,229,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $719,200,508.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric Meurice sold 785 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $70,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,413,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,785 shares of company stock worth $3,191,378. 37.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IPG Photonics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IPGP opened at $98.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 54.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $101.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.48. IPG Photonics Co. has a 1 year low of $83.00 and a 1 year high of $141.85.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $301.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.13 million. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 3.56% and a net margin of 6.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that IPG Photonics Co. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on IPGP shares. Bank of America lowered their price target on IPG Photonics from $107.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on IPG Photonics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on IPG Photonics from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on IPG Photonics

IPG Photonics Company Profile

(Free Report)

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IPG Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPG Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.