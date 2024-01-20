State of Michigan Retirement System Has $726,000 Position in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE)

State of Michigan Retirement System lowered its holdings in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,746 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in ALLETE were worth $726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in ALLETE by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in ALLETE in the 2nd quarter valued at $411,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in ALLETE by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 18,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC grew its position in ALLETE by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 592,551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,350,000 after purchasing an additional 28,734 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in ALLETE by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,186,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $126,763,000 after purchasing an additional 35,804 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

ALLETE Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ALE opened at $58.69 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.29 and its 200 day moving average is $56.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.75. ALLETE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.29 and a fifty-two week high of $66.69.

ALLETE Announces Dividend

ALLETE ( NYSE:ALE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $378.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $394.72 million. ALLETE had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 7.34%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ALLETE, Inc. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a $0.678 dividend. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ALE shares. Sidoti downgraded shares of ALLETE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of ALLETE from $49.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ALLETE in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.40.

ALLETE Profile

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 150,000 retail customers and 14 non-affiliated municipal customers.

