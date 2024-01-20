State of Michigan Retirement System Increases Stock Holdings in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,824 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Avient were worth $771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Avient by 3.2% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Avient by 4.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 186,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,597,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Avient by 9.5% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Avient by 2.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,302,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,008,000 after purchasing an additional 29,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kure Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Avient in the third quarter worth $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Avient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.20.

In other news, CEO Robert M. Patterson acquired 24,304 shares of Avient stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.55 per share, for a total transaction of $839,703.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 610,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,106,491.35. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AVNT opened at $36.71 on Friday. Avient Co. has a one year low of $27.73 and a one year high of $44.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 5.65, a P/E/G ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.51.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. Avient had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 18.41%. The firm had revenue of $753.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $783.26 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Avient Co. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

Avient Corporation operates as a formulator of material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Color, Additives and Inks; and Specialty Engineered Materials. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks.

