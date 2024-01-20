State of Michigan Retirement System Lowers Position in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN)

State of Michigan Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in LivaNova were worth $683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in LivaNova by 12.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of LivaNova by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in LivaNova by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in LivaNova by 2.0% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 27,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in LivaNova by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 64,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,559,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ LIVN opened at $50.25 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.23. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,005.20 and a beta of 0.85. LivaNova PLC has a one year low of $40.26 and a one year high of $59.86.

LivaNova ( NASDAQ:LIVN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $286.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.97 million. LivaNova had a net margin of 0.27% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that LivaNova PLC will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on LivaNova in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of LivaNova in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.60.

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

