State of Michigan Retirement System Lowers Stock Position in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

State of Michigan Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 26,536 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Glacier Bancorp were worth $756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Glacier Bancorp by 115.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,045 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Glacier Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 86.0% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 57.7% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,568 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. 76.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Glacier Bancorp alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GBCI shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $32.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.40.

Glacier Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GBCI opened at $41.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.31 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.36. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.77 and a twelve month high of $48.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $295.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.37 million. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 22.89% and a return on equity of 8.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

Glacier Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 5th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 4th. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.93%.

About Glacier Bancorp

(Free Report)

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposit, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Glacier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glacier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.