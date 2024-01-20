State of Michigan Retirement System Raises Stake in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO)

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,580 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Grocery Outlet were worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 58.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 5.8% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 7,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 3.5% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 13,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Grocery Outlet by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GO. TheStreet downgraded Grocery Outlet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Roth Mkm cut their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.25.

Insider Activity

In other Grocery Outlet news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.74, for a total value of $59,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,996. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Grocery Outlet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GO opened at $25.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.57. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $25.56 and a fifty-two week high of $36.54. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 31.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.08.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 2.08%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

About Grocery Outlet

(Free Report)

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in ownership and operation of a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

Featured Stories

