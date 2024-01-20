State of Michigan Retirement System Reduces Position in Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD)

State of Michigan Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,140 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Ziff Davis were worth $710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ziff Davis in the first quarter worth approximately $507,186,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ziff Davis in the first quarter worth approximately $423,655,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Ziff Davis in the first quarter worth approximately $143,604,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Ziff Davis during the first quarter valued at approximately $142,930,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Ziff Davis by 10,147.6% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,288,124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275,554 shares during the last quarter. 99.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ziff Davis alerts:

Ziff Davis Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ZD opened at $67.45 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.02. Ziff Davis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.97 and a fifty-two week high of $94.06. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 77.53 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.54.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ziff Davis ( NASDAQ:ZD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.02). Ziff Davis had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 3.32%. The business had revenue of $340.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.87 million. Equities research analysts predict that Ziff Davis, Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Ziff Davis from $120.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Ziff Davis from $81.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ZD

Ziff Davis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ziff Davis, Inc provides internet information and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Digital Media, and Cybersecurity and Martech. The Digital Media segment operates a portfolio of web properties and apps, which include IGN, RetailMeNot, Mashable, PCMag, Humble Bundle, Speedtest, Offers.com, Black Friday, MedPageToday, Everyday Health, BabyCenter, and What to Expect, among others in the technology, shopping, entertainment, and health and wellness markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ziff Davis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ziff Davis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.