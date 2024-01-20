State of Michigan Retirement System Reduces Stock Position in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

State of Michigan Retirement System cut its stake in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Free Report) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Patterson Companies were worth $602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PDCO. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Patterson Companies by 3.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,475,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,421,000 after acquiring an additional 351,746 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Patterson Companies by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,099,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,558,000 after acquiring an additional 147,277 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Patterson Companies by 2.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,034,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,182,000 after acquiring an additional 102,014 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Patterson Companies by 1.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,074,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,246,000 after acquiring an additional 56,053 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Patterson Companies by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,921,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,847,000 after acquiring an additional 587,570 shares during the period. 79.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Kevin Michael Barry sold 1,627 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.36, for a total value of $41,260.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,103 shares in the company, valued at $585,892.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Patterson Companies news, CFO Kevin Michael Barry sold 1,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.36, for a total value of $41,260.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,103 shares in the company, valued at $585,892.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Donald Zurbay sold 1,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.58, for a total value of $49,651.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,923 shares in the company, valued at $3,772,313.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Patterson Companies Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:PDCO opened at $30.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.00 and a 52 week high of $34.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.45.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Patterson Companies had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 20.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

Patterson Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. Patterson Companies’s payout ratio is currently 50.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PDCO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Patterson Companies from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Patterson Companies from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Patterson Companies from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Patterson Companies in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Patterson Companies from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

Patterson Companies Profile

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in the distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

