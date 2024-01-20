State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 1,200 Shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

State of Michigan Retirement System reduced its holdings in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,947 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RUN. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 207.4% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,037,529 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $18,531,000 after acquiring an additional 699,992 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sunrun during the second quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Sunrun by 64.8% during the third quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 206,913 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,599,000 after buying an additional 81,363 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in shares of Sunrun by 12.7% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 43,500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Sunrun by 167.7% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 276,923 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,478,000 after buying an additional 173,477 shares during the last quarter. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Sunrun

In related news, insider Jeanna Steele sold 2,062 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.76, for a total transaction of $30,435.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 247,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,646,576.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Sunrun news, insider Jeanna Steele sold 2,062 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.76, for a total value of $30,435.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 247,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,646,576.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mary Powell sold 2,762 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.77, for a total value of $40,794.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 403,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,958,247.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 197,873 shares of company stock worth $3,905,991 in the last ninety days. 3.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sunrun Price Performance

RUN opened at $13.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.74. Sunrun Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.43 and a 12-month high of $29.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The energy company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $563.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $559.72 million. Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 0.46% and a negative net margin of 50.65%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RUN. Northland Securities cut Sunrun from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Sunrun from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 8th. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective (down previously from $27.00) on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Roth Mkm lowered their target price on Sunrun from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.91.

Sunrun Company Profile

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

Further Reading

