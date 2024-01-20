State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 1,400 Shares of Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR)

State of Michigan Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,396 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Kemper were worth $605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Kemper by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 84,710 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,789,000 after buying an additional 3,402 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kemper by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,516 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kemper by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,377 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Kemper by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,617 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kemper by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 38,718 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,189,000 after buying an additional 9,722 shares during the period. 78.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Stuart B. Parker bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $41.40 per share, for a total transaction of $414,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,993,492.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Stuart B. Parker bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $41.40 per share, for a total transaction of $414,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,993,492.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Joseph P. Lacher, Jr. bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.20 per share, with a total value of $216,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $216,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 16,400 shares of company stock worth $691,758 in the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kemper Stock Performance

Shares of KMPR stock opened at $55.99 on Friday. Kemper Co. has a 52-week low of $38.32 and a 52-week high of $68.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.40 and a 200-day moving average of $46.26.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.19). Kemper had a negative net margin of 7.38% and a negative return on equity of 5.48%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.48) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kemper Co. will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Kemper Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -20.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on KMPR shares. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Kemper in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kemper in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Kemper from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Kemper from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Kemper from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.50.

Kemper Profile

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, engages in the provision of insurance products to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

