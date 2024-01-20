State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 1,700 Shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

State of Michigan Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report) by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Equitable were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Equitable by 289.4% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 51,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after buying an additional 37,963 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in Equitable by 382.4% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 63,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after buying an additional 50,572 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its holdings in Equitable by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 52,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after buying an additional 2,101 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in Equitable during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,216,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Equitable by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 35,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Equitable Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of Equitable stock opened at $33.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 1.42. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.89 and a 12 month high of $34.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.21.

Equitable Dividend Announcement

Equitable ( NYSE:EQH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. Equitable’s payout ratio is currently 26.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EQH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Equitable from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Equitable from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Equitable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Equitable from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Equitable from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Equitable has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Insider Activity at Equitable

In related news, Director Daniel G. Kaye sold 4,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.85, for a total transaction of $164,003.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 53,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,819,674.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Equitable news, Director Daniel G. Kaye sold 4,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.85, for a total value of $164,003.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 53,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,819,674.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nick Lane sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.30, for a total value of $333,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 159,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,299,095.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,845 shares of company stock valued at $3,046,233 over the last quarter. 1.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Equitable

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

Further Reading

