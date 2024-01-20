State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 200 Shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

State of Michigan Retirement System lowered its stake in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Helen of Troy were worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HELE. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Helen of Troy by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 890,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,710,000 after buying an additional 325,346 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Helen of Troy in the fourth quarter valued at $22,832,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Helen of Troy by 321.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 250,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,064,000 after purchasing an additional 191,062 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Helen of Troy by 139.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 276,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,830,000 after purchasing an additional 160,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,050,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,491,000 after purchasing an additional 149,425 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Helen of Troy from $119.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Helen of Troy from $155.00 to $143.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on Helen of Troy from $137.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th.

Helen of Troy Stock Up 1.7 %

Helen of Troy stock opened at $117.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Helen of Troy Limited has a 12 month low of $81.14 and a 12 month high of $143.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.50.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 8th. The company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $549.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $541.11 million. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 8.10%. Helen of Troy’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.44 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Helen of Troy Limited will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Helen of Troy

Helen of Troy Limited provides various consumer products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments: Home & Outdoor and Beauty & Wellness. The Home & Outdoor segment offers food preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; coffee makers, grinders, manual pour overs, and tea kettles; household cleaning products, shower organization, and bathroom accessories; feeding and drinking products, child seating, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; insulated hydration bottles, hydration packs, drinkware, mugs, food containers, lunch containers, insulated totes, soft coolers, and accessories; and technical and outdoor sports packs, travel packs and accessories, luggage, daypacks, and everyday packs.

