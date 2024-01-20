State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 300 Shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF)

State of Michigan Retirement System reduced its position in shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,441 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in UMB Financial were worth $648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in UMB Financial by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,781,271 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $352,079,000 after buying an additional 149,596 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in UMB Financial by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,659,547 shares of the bank’s stock worth $285,529,000 after purchasing an additional 545,025 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in UMB Financial by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,356,268 shares of the bank’s stock worth $367,190,000 after purchasing an additional 174,204 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in UMB Financial by 646.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,596,571 shares of the bank’s stock worth $158,131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,248,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in UMB Financial by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,617,840 shares of the bank’s stock worth $135,122,000 after purchasing an additional 72,395 shares in the last quarter. 91.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get UMB Financial alerts:

Insider Activity at UMB Financial

In related news, insider Robert Brian Beaird sold 895 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.80, for a total transaction of $75,001.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,302.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 1,631 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.45, for a total transaction of $119,796.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,795,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,863,316. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Brian Beaird sold 895 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.80, for a total transaction of $75,001.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $488,302.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,569 shares of company stock valued at $349,890. 9.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on UMBF shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of UMB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of UMB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Raymond James upgraded shares of UMB Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of UMB Financial from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.40.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on UMBF

UMB Financial Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of UMB Financial stock opened at $80.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.69 and a 200 day moving average of $69.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 0.84. UMB Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $50.68 and a 1 year high of $92.68.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $362.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.77 million. UMB Financial had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 13.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that UMB Financial Co. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UMB Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. This is an increase from UMB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 8th. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 20.03%.

About UMB Financial

(Free Report)

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UMBF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UMB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.