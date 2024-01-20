State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 5,700 Shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

State of Michigan Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Free Report) by 9.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 53,999 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 5,700 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in SLM were worth $735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of SLM by 2.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 156,130 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,867,000 after acquiring an additional 3,913 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SLM during the first quarter valued at approximately $262,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of SLM by 26.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 180,359 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,311,000 after acquiring an additional 38,282 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of SLM by 5.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 102,214 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after acquiring an additional 5,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of SLM by 0.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,541,444 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $101,733,000 after acquiring an additional 45,321 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLM stock opened at $18.99 on Friday. SLM Co. has a 1 year low of $10.81 and a 1 year high of $19.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.24.

SLM ( NASDAQ:SLM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.22). SLM had a net margin of 12.76% and a return on equity of 21.83%. The business had revenue of $409.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that SLM Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. SLM’s payout ratio is 32.59%.

SLM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of SLM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $14.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut shares of SLM from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of SLM in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of SLM in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on shares of SLM from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.38.

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and interest-bearing omnibus accounts.

