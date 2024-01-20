State of Michigan Retirement System Trims Holdings in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

State of Michigan Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KSS. Starboard Value LP purchased a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the first quarter valued at $201,401,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 25.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,348,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,217,000 after buying an additional 2,695,094 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 292.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,449,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,651,000 after buying an additional 1,825,313 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,013,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,580,000 after buying an additional 1,777,101 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the fourth quarter valued at $42,157,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Kohl's alerts:

Kohl’s Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KSS opened at $24.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 1.14. Kohl’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.68 and a fifty-two week high of $35.77. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of -19.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.60.

Kohl’s Announces Dividend

Kohl’s ( NYSE:KSS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.18. Kohl’s had a negative return on equity of 3.79% and a negative net margin of 0.81%. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kohl’s Co. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -152.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KSS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kohl’s in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective (down previously from $29.00) on shares of Kohl’s in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Kohl’s from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Kohl’s from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Kohl’s in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “inline” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kohl’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.73.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Kohl’s

Kohl’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kohl's Corporation operates as a omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.