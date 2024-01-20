State of Michigan Retirement System Trims Position in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

State of Michigan Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Free Report) by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,208 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,600 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JWN. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 70.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,640,239 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $176,866,000 after buying an additional 3,556,576 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 240.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,988,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,908,000 after buying an additional 1,405,000 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 361.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,555,694 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,845,000 after buying an additional 1,218,459 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 5,447.3% during the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,220,516 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $19,858,000 after buying an additional 1,198,514 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,104,000. 62.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on JWN. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Nordstrom from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Nordstrom from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Nordstrom from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI began coverage on Nordstrom in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “inline” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Nordstrom from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nordstrom currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.06.

Nordstrom stock opened at $18.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.96. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.88 and a 12 month high of $27.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 2.51.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The specialty retailer reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 45.64% and a net margin of 0.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 27th. Nordstrom’s payout ratio is currently 105.56%.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.

