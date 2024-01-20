Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its holdings in shares of Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN – Free Report) by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 250,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.08% of Stevanato Group worth $7,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Stevanato Group by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Stevanato Group by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Stevanato Group by 79.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Stevanato Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Stevanato Group by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 195,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STVN opened at €28.34 ($31.14) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.71. Stevanato Group S.p.A. has a 12-month low of €18.20 ($20.00) and a 12-month high of €36.30 ($39.89). The company’s 50-day moving average price is €27.32 and its 200 day moving average price is €29.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Stevanato Group ( NYSE:STVN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported €0.16 ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of €0.16 ($0.18). The firm had revenue of €295.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of €305.22 million. Stevanato Group had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 14.87%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Stevanato Group S.p.A. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on STVN. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Stevanato Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $39.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Stephens began coverage on shares of Stevanato Group in a research report on Monday, September 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Stevanato Group from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of €32.67 ($35.90).

Stevanato Group Company Profile

Stevanato Group S.p.A. engages in the design, production, and distribution of products and processes to provide integrated solutions for biopharma and healthcare. The company operates in two segments, Biopharmaceutical and Diagnostic Solutions; and Engineering. Its principal products include containment solutions, drug delivery systems, medical devices, diagnostic, analytical services, visual inspection machines, assembling and packaging machines, and glass forming machines.

