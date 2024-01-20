Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG)

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Traders purchased 102,774 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 38% compared to the typical volume of 74,450 call options.

NASDAQ DKNG opened at $37.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. DraftKings has a 52-week low of $13.51 and a 52-week high of $39.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.84. The stock has a market cap of $32.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.26 and a beta of 1.87.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $789.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $702.26 million. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 30.41% and a negative return on equity of 96.17%. Analysts anticipate that DraftKings will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on DKNG shares. Susquehanna increased their price objective on DraftKings from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded DraftKings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of DraftKings from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.93.

In related news, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 52,777 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.84, for a total transaction of $2,049,858.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 829,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,212,070.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other DraftKings news, insider Paul Liberman sold 246,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.43, for a total value of $8,991,215.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 441,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,088,143.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 52,777 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.84, for a total transaction of $2,049,858.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 829,353 shares in the company, valued at $32,212,070.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,208,800 shares of company stock worth $82,294,006. Insiders own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings during the second quarter worth about $27,000. BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the second quarter worth $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in DraftKings by 233.6% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in DraftKings in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in DraftKings in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.84% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

