StockNews.com Downgrades Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) to Hold

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Separately, Northcoast Research lowered Badger Meter from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.67.

Badger Meter Stock Up 0.3 %

Badger Meter stock opened at $151.63 on Thursday. Badger Meter has a 52 week low of $103.93 and a 52 week high of $170.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.91. The stock has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.29, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.85.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 12.78%. The firm had revenue of $186.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Badger Meter will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Badger Meter by 8,666.7% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 526 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Badger Meter in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Badger Meter in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Badger Meter by 333.4% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 61,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,417,000 after buying an additional 46,924 shares during the period. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Badger Meter by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 3,358 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

