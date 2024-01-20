StockNews.com Downgrades Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) to Hold

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on ILMN. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 target price (down previously from $210.00) on shares of Illumina in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Illumina in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Illumina from $150.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $210.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Illumina from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Illumina currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.86.

Illumina stock opened at $135.88 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.08, a P/E/G ratio of 20.79 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.69. Illumina has a one year low of $89.00 and a one year high of $238.55.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The life sciences company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Illumina had a negative net margin of 25.20% and a positive return on equity of 2.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Illumina will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.84, for a total value of $35,544.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $938,151.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 1.7% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 112,444 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $21,082,000 after buying an additional 1,861 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its position in Illumina by 57.1% in the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 421 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Illumina in the second quarter worth about $27,186,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC increased its position in Illumina by 2.8% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 533,414 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $73,227,000 after purchasing an additional 14,342 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Illumina by 14.5% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. 92.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

