StockNews.com Downgrades Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) to Buy

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.
NASDAQ MGIC opened at $10.82 on Thursday. Magic Software Enterprises has a 12 month low of $8.15 and a 12 month high of $17.50. The stock has a market cap of $531.15 million, a P/E ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.
Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The software maker reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.05). Magic Software Enterprises had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 6.94%. The company had revenue of $129.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.30 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Magic Software Enterprises will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, vertical software solutions, business process integration, information technologies (IT) outsourcing software services, and cloud based services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.
