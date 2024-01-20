StockNews.com Downgrades Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) to Buy

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Magic Software Enterprises Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ MGIC opened at $10.82 on Thursday. Magic Software Enterprises has a 12 month low of $8.15 and a 12 month high of $17.50. The stock has a market cap of $531.15 million, a P/E ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Get Magic Software Enterprises alerts:

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The software maker reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.05). Magic Software Enterprises had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 6.94%. The company had revenue of $129.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.30 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Magic Software Enterprises will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Magic Software Enterprises

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MGIC. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Magic Software Enterprises by 666.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises in the second quarter worth about $65,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 153.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,902 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 2,965 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 114.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,941 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 5,836 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.25% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, vertical software solutions, business process integration, information technologies (IT) outsourcing software services, and cloud based services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Magic Software Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magic Software Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.