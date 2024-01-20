StockNews.com Upgrades Saga Communications (NASDAQ:SGA) to “Buy”

Saga Communications (NASDAQ:SGA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday.
Saga Communications Trading Up 2.4 %
Shares of SGA stock opened at $22.63 on Thursday. Saga Communications has a 1 year low of $18.89 and a 1 year high of $27.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.50 million, a P/E ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 0.41.
Saga Communications (NASDAQ:SGA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $29.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.85 million. Saga Communications had a return on equity of 6.27% and a net margin of 9.91%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Saga Communications will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Saga Communications
Saga Communications, Inc, a broadcast company, acquires, develops, and operates broadcast properties in the United States. The company's radio stations employ various programming formats, including classic hits, adult hits, top 40, country, country legends, mainstream/hot/soft adult contemporary, pure oldies, classic rock, and news/talk.
