StockNews.com Upgrades Saga Communications (NASDAQ:SGA) to “Buy”

Saga Communications (NASDAQ:SGA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Saga Communications Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of SGA stock opened at $22.63 on Thursday. Saga Communications has a 1 year low of $18.89 and a 1 year high of $27.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.50 million, a P/E ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 0.41.

Get Saga Communications alerts:

Saga Communications (NASDAQ:SGA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $29.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.85 million. Saga Communications had a return on equity of 6.27% and a net margin of 9.91%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Saga Communications will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Saga Communications

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Saga Communications by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 211,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,532,000 after buying an additional 7,629 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in Saga Communications by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 195,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,177,000 after buying an additional 15,300 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Saga Communications by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 120,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,575,000 after buying an additional 12,300 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Saga Communications by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 101,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after buying an additional 5,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Saga Communications by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 65,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after buying an additional 12,668 shares during the last quarter. 58.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Saga Communications, Inc, a broadcast company, acquires, develops, and operates broadcast properties in the United States. The company's radio stations employ various programming formats, including classic hits, adult hits, top 40, country, country legends, mainstream/hot/soft adult contemporary, pure oldies, classic rock, and news/talk.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Saga Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saga Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.