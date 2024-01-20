Strs Ohio Acquires 4,400 Shares of Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR)

Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Free Report) by 95.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,000 shares of the software’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Altair Engineering were worth $563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Altair Engineering during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Altair Engineering by 48.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 938 shares of the software’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 937 shares of the software’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,171 shares of the software’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,541 shares of the software’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Altair Engineering alerts:

Insider Activity at Altair Engineering

In related news, CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.73, for a total transaction of $837,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 103,591 shares in the company, valued at $8,673,674.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Teresa A. Harris sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.16, for a total value of $131,688.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,382,358.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.73, for a total transaction of $837,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,591 shares in the company, valued at $8,673,674.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 226,766 shares of company stock worth $16,782,384. 22.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.86.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Altair Engineering

Altair Engineering Price Performance

ALTR opened at $85.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -408.17, a PEG ratio of 25.55 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.98 and a 200 day moving average of $69.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. Altair Engineering Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.97 and a fifty-two week high of $86.99.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $134.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.50 million. Altair Engineering had a negative net margin of 2.75% and a positive return on equity of 1.82%. On average, research analysts expect that Altair Engineering Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

About Altair Engineering

(Free Report)

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments: Software and Client Engineering Services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Altair Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altair Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.