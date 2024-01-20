Strs Ohio Sells 5,800 Shares of SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD)

Strs Ohio lessened its holdings in SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 35,900 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 5,800 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in SandRidge Energy were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SD. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in SandRidge Energy by 5.1% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,096 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in SandRidge Energy by 1.8% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 41,404 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in SandRidge Energy by 3.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,514 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in SandRidge Energy by 4.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,522 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in SandRidge Energy by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 83,948 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.81% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SandRidge Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE SD opened at $14.05 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.21. The stock has a market cap of $521.11 million, a PE ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 2.12. SandRidge Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.62 and a 12 month high of $17.80.

SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $38.15 million for the quarter. SandRidge Energy had a net margin of 96.17% and a return on equity of 19.53%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 42.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 2nd. SandRidge Energy’s payout ratio is presently 9.05%.

SandRidge Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in the United States Mid-Continent. As of December 31, 2022, it had an interest in 1,471 gross producing wells. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

