Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Acquires Shares of 238,217 Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Free Report) (TSE:STN) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 238,217 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $15,499,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Stantec as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in Stantec by 8.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 7,653 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stantec during the third quarter worth about $1,330,000. Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Stantec by 13.7% during the third quarter. Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. now owns 173,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,223,000 after purchasing an additional 20,900 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd increased its stake in shares of Stantec by 2,605.6% during the second quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd now owns 157,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,073,000 after purchasing an additional 151,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stantec by 117.4% during the second quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 125,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,152,000 after purchasing an additional 67,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Stantec from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Stantec from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.00.

Stantec Stock Performance

NYSE:STN opened at $80.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.34 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.20. Stantec Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.56 and a 1-year high of $81.21.

Stantec (NYSE:STN – Get Free Report) (TSE:STN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $981.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $927.61 million. Stantec had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 17.16%. Analysts forecast that Stantec Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

Stantec Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.141 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.24%.

About Stantec

Stantec Inc provides e professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

Further Reading

