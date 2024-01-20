Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Cuts Stake in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 372,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,237 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of Webster Financial worth $15,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,205,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,584,000 after purchasing an additional 204,221 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Webster Financial by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Webster Financial by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 75,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,037,000 after buying an additional 14,956 shares during the period. River Oaks Capital LLC boosted its position in Webster Financial by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC now owns 79,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,205,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenthal Henry Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Webster Financial by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenthal Henry Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 44,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jack L. Kopnisky sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total transaction of $250,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 310,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,557,857.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WBS shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Webster Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $53.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Webster Financial in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.08.

Webster Financial Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of Webster Financial stock opened at $50.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.99 and a 200 day moving average of $43.70. The firm has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 1.34. Webster Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $31.03 and a 1 year high of $56.00.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $677.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.11 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 13.65%. Webster Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Webster Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is 30.65%.

Webster Financial Company Profile

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial real estate and equipment financing, business banking, asset-based lending, and commercial services; public sector finance; mortgage warehouse financing; treasury management services; credit, deposit, and cash flow management services; and wealth management solutions to business owners and operators, including trust, asset management, financial planning, insurance, retirement, and investment products, as well as derivative, treasury, accounts payable, accounts receivable, and trade products and services.

