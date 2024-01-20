Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,140,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,175 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.11% of Grab worth $14,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Grab by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 26,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Grab by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 190,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 3,295 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Grab by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 43,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 4,307 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Grab by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 4,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adalta Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Grab by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 130,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.50% of the company’s stock.

Grab Stock Performance

GRAB stock opened at $3.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.29 and a beta of 0.91. Grab Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $2.65 and a 12-month high of $3.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.38.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Grab ( NASDAQ:GRAB ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $615.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $594.99 million. Grab had a negative net margin of 38.75% and a negative return on equity of 13.22%. The business's revenue was up 61.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Grab Holdings Limited will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Grab from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $3.60 to $3.80 in a research note on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Grab currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.84.

About Grab

Grab Holdings Limited engages in the provision of superapps in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company offers its Grab ecosystem, a single platform with superapps for driver- and merchant-partners and consumers, that allows access to mobility, delivery, digital financial services, and enterprise sector offerings.

