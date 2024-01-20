Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $11.12 Million Holdings in Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Free Report) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 598,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,739 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.14% of Liberty Global worth $11,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Partners II LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $223,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Liberty Global by 179.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 884,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,634,000 after buying an additional 567,880 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Liberty Global by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 426,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,914,000 after buying an additional 137,961 shares during the last quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Liberty Global by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 517,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,599,000 after buying an additional 57,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Liberty Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on LBTYK. TheStreet lowered shares of Liberty Global from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th.

In other news, Director Paul A. Gould sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.79, for a total transaction of $989,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 949,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,781,877.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Miranda Curtis sold 31,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total value of $505,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 99,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,615,123.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paul A. Gould sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.79, for a total transaction of $989,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 949,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,781,877.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 107,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,951,240 in the last three months. Company insiders own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Global stock opened at $20.49 on Friday. Liberty Global Ltd. has a twelve month low of $16.26 and a twelve month high of $22.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative net margin of 70.98% and a negative return on equity of 23.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter.

Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; internet services; security solutions, such as anti-virus, anti-spyware, firewall, and spam protection; smart home services; online storage solutions; web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

